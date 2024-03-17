Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

