Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Goodwin (LON:GDWN)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Goodwin (LON:GDWN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Goodwin Stock Performance

Shares of GDWN opened at GBX 5,140 ($65.86) on Thursday. Goodwin has a 52-week low of GBX 3,500 ($44.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,034.29 ($77.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £386.01 million, a PE ratio of 2,459.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,528.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,334.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39.

Get Goodwin alerts:

Goodwin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 57.50 ($0.74) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Goodwin’s payout ratio is presently 5,502.39%.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.