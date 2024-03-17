Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Expands By 28.6%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCMGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCM opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

