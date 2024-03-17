Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Rises By 10.3%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.72.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

