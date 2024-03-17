Short Interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Increases By 9.1%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allakos by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,920,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,631 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 180,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. Barclays cut their target price on Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair raised Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

