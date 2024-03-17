Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Decreases By 21.4%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

CF Bankshares stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. 6,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the third quarter worth $27,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,661.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

See Also

