Short Interest in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Decreases By 22.7%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 996,900 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 14th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 756,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $121.38.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

