Short Interest in D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Declines By 15.4%

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
D2L Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of DTLIF traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.32. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092. D2L has a 12-month low of C$4.86 and a 12-month high of C$8.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.51.
D2L Company Profile
