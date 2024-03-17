Short Interest in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Rises By 26.6%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 14th total of 360,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after buying an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,274,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,321,000 after purchasing an additional 53,328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DORM opened at $90.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $96.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

