Short Interest in Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Declines By 10.0%

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Encavis Stock Performance
Shares of Encavis stock remained flat at C$13.21 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.21. Encavis has a 52-week low of C$13.21 and a 52-week high of C$18.57.
Encavis Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Encavis
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.