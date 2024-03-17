Short Interest in Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Declines By 10.0%

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Encavis Stock Performance

Shares of Encavis stock remained flat at C$13.21 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.21. Encavis has a 52-week low of C$13.21 and a 52-week high of C$18.57.

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

