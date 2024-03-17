Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Drops By 15.2%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.
Evertz Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTZF remained flat at $10.61 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.
About Evertz Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evertz Technologies
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.