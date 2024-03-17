Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Expands By 26.7%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 701,200 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 14th total of 553,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,753.0 days.
Evonik Industries Stock Performance
Shares of EVKIF opened at $18.60 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55.
About Evonik Industries
