Short Interest in Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Drops By 7.2%

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXNRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 560,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.63. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Excellon Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.