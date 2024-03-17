Short Interest in First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Decreases By 8.3%

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

First Resource Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:FRSB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 923. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.41. First Resource Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

