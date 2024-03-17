Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Decreases By 15.8%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 14th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,154.0 days.

OTCMKTS FLUIF remained flat at $22.41 on Friday. Fluidra has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $22.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool equipment products, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grids, underwater lights and disinfection equipment, chemical products, and cleaning accessories; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, diving boards, and connected products; pool equipment spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

