Short Interest in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Decreases By 22.4%

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 14th total of 13,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,842,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,107,000 after purchasing an additional 421,120 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortis by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,477,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,031 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortis by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,223 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Fortis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,664,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,939 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fortis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,167,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.