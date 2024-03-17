Short Interest in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expands By 27.1%

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 14th total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FUSN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $723.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

