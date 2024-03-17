Short Interest in GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Drops By 12.5%

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 14th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.0 days.

GMO internet group Stock Performance

GMO internet group stock remained flat at $19.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. GMO internet group has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $20.74.

Get GMO internet group alerts:

GMO internet group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services.

Receive News & Ratings for GMO internet group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO internet group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.