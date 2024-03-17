Short Interest in GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Drops By 12.5%

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 14th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.0 days.
GMO internet group Stock Performance
GMO internet group stock remained flat at $19.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. GMO internet group has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $20.74.
GMO internet group Company Profile
