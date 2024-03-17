Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY) Increases By 30.0%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBGRY opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

