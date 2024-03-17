Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY) Increases By 30.0%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HBGRY opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.99.
About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
