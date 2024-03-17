Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Increases By 19.0%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PIZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,162. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

