Short Interest in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Expands By 23.0%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 814,500 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 14th total of 662,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.1 days.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIFZF traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,864. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

