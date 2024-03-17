Short Interest in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW) Drops By 22.3%

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 14th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LeddarTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LDTCW remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. 4,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11. LeddarTech has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

