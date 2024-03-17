Short Interest in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Increases By 9.5%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,446,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 14th total of 3,148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,338,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Luckin Coffee Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKNCY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,726. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of -0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $38.88.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $995.08 million for the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

