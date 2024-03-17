Short Interest in Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) Grows By 17.9%

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXU during the first quarter worth about $395,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NXU during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXU by 204.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXU during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of NXU during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXU Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXU opened at $0.77 on Friday. NXU has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

About NXU

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

