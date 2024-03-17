Short Interest in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Increases By 19.5%

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the February 14th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,927. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,890 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,763,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after acquiring an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

