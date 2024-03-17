Siacoin Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $558.27 million and approximately $94.51 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,047.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.29 or 0.00595602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00126519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00046378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00212942 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00058960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00124535 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,743,605,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,717,405,129 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.