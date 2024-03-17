Siacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $87.60 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $564.39 million and $87.60 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,744,685,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,718,483,832 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

