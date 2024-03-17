Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $535.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 535 ($6.85) and traded as high as GBX 546 ($7.00). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.85), with a volume of 913,528 shares traded.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 535 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of £480.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

