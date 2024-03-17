Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

SILK stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $620.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

In related news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,269.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Silk Road Medical news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,269.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $42,873.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,380.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 1,762,048 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,826 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SILK

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.