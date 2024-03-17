SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $172.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at $89,044,014.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,100. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day moving average of $155.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $183.93.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

