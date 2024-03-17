SL Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

SL Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,026 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 6.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $161.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.14. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNG. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

