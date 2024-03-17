SL Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

SL Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises 2.0% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PBA opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 88.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

