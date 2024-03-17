SL Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

SL Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream accounts for approximately 1.8% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 125.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 287,176 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 14.7% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 765,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at $2,555,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at $3,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

NYSE ETRN opened at $11.08 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

