SL Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SL Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $433.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $297.19 and a 52 week high of $448.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.90.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

