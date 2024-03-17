SL Advisors LLC Sells 868 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

SL Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

