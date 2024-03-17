SmarDex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $166.56 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a total market cap of $166.56 million and $3.28 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SmarDex

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.02268107 USD and is down -6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,822,066.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars.

