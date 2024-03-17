Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.060-1.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.06-1.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.62.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $56,833.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,762.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $56,833.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,762.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $959,489. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

