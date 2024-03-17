Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

About Smith Micro Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 374,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 40,187 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

