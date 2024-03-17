Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Smith Micro Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.87.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software
About Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smith Micro Software
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.