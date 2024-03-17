Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 5.6% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

SNOW stock opened at $156.97 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.62 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $211,739.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,824,446.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 390,440 shares of company stock worth $80,383,938. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

