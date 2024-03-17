Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $156.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $131.62 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,440 shares of company stock valued at $80,383,938 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.