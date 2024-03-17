SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

SoftBank Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

About SoftBank

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.