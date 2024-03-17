Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

In other news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at $76,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,410,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $18,861,242.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,216 shares of company stock worth $39,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 748,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,418,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 150,356 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 677,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

