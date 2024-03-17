SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.61 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. SOLVE has a market cap of $18.61 million and $626,838.17 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003650 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

