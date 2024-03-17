Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Acumen Capital from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHLE

Source Energy Services Price Performance

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Shares of SHLE opened at C$10.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.84. Source Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.