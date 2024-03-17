Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Acumen Capital from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.
