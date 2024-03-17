Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires 13,847 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 32.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.96 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

