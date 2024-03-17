Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

