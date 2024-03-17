Southland Equity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

RDVY opened at $54.27 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.