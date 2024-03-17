Southland Equity Partners LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $878.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $706.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $238.94 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

