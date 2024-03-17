Southland Equity Partners LLC Invests $247,000 in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned 1.64% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the third quarter worth $1,664,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the third quarter worth $2,528,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $464,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,792,000.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BILZ opened at $100.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average of $100.73. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $101.13.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.