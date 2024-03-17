Southland Equity Partners LLC Sells 2,470 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Southland Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,889.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 143,350 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 64,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2405 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

